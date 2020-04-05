Private memorial service with full military honors for SFC (Retired) George E. Thompson will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Placement of the urn will be in the columbarium at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) George E. Thompson, age 81, of Lawton passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lawton. He was born July 11, 1938 in the Republic of Panama to George E. and Desimona (Mandevill) Thompson. He married Cristina Samuels. Sgt. Thompson was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received many awards and decorations including the Purple Heart. He retired from the U.S. Army after twenty-two years of service. He also retired from Civil Service. Following retirement, he drove a bus for the Veterans Administration.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Cristina, of the home, son, Roberto Enrique Thompson and his wife, Stephanie, Lawton, daughter, Griselda Spangler and her husband, Phillip, Tyler, Texas, five grandchildren, twin sisters, Marisela C. Butler and Maricza D. McKenzie and her husband, Dontae, Raven A. Singleton and her husband, Matthew, Manuel H. Spangler and Jeanette L.M. Long, three great grandchildren, Maleya McKenzie, Dallas McKenzie and Haliee Holt, brother, Clifford Thompson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Carl E. Thompson, Bobby Thompson and Ernesto Thompson.
