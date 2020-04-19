Private graveside service for SFC (Retired) Elton E. Hinson will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
SFC (Retired) Elton E. Hinson, age 75, of Lawton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Lawton. He was born October 13, 1944 in Baxter, Tennessee to Eugene and Bertha (Rodgers) Hinson. He married Diana L. Shepherd on June 7, 1986 in Elgin, Oklahoma. Sgt Hinson retired from the U.S. Army after twenty years of service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received many awards and decorations including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He later retired from Civil Service as a GS-13 after seventeen years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Diana, of the home, daughter, Susanne Hofmann of Chattanooga, Oklahoma, step son, Timothy Ryan Verver of Ohio, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.