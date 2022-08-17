Graveside service, with full military honors, for SFC (Retired) Dale Edward Burge will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Chaplain (CPT) Kirk Sandstrom, Fort Sill, officiating.
SFC (Retired) Dale Edward Burge, 81, of Lawton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at his residence in Lawton. He was born Jan. 27, 1941 in Boonville, Missouri to John W. and Ruby Marie (Rhine) Burge. Dale grew up and went to school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After Dale graduated, he enlisted in the United States Army and served 20 years before retiring honorably on Sept. 30, 1979. While in the Army and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina Dale served as a parachute rigger for the 82nd Airborne Division. While at Fort Sill, Dale served as a Lance Missile crewman.
Dale earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal Fourth Award, Army Commendation Medal, Parachutist Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Meritorious Service Medal during his years in the Army.
Once Dale retired, he worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and worked in transportation at Fort Sill as a bus driver. While he was employed at Goodyear, Dale earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Cameron University.
Dale enjoyed anything outdoors to include riding ATV’s, camping, and RVing. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife, Annette (Mesle) Burge; two sons: Brian Burge and wife Jennifer of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Kevin Burge of Lawton; five grandchildren: Jennifer Rodriguez and Melissa Chandler both of Longview, Texas; Tanner, Kelsey, and Brayden Burge all of Hope Mills, North Carolina; two sisters: Ann Spohn and husband Tom of West Allis, Wisconsin and Rikki Burge and spouse Bea Zimmerman of New Berlin, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister.