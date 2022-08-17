Graveside service, with full military honors, for SFC (Retired) Dale Edward Burge will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with Chaplain (CPT) Kirk Sandstrom, Fort Sill, officiating.

SFC (Retired) Dale Edward Burge, 81, of Lawton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at his residence in Lawton. He was born Jan. 27, 1941 in Boonville, Missouri to John W. and Ruby Marie (Rhine) Burge. Dale grew up and went to school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After Dale graduated, he enlisted in the United States Army and served 20 years before retiring honorably on Sept. 30, 1979. While in the Army and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina Dale served as a parachute rigger for the 82nd Airborne Division. While at Fort Sill, Dale served as a Lance Missile crewman.