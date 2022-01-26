Funeral service for SFC (Retired) Claude F. “Chip” Bates, Jr. will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (CPT) Justin Vogl officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) Claude F. “Chip” Bates, Jr age 74 passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife of nearly 50 years at their home in Lawton, on Sunday, Jan. 23,2022.
Claude was born June 15, 1947 to Claude F. Bates, Sr. and Julia A. (Groves) Bates in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and courageously served in the Vietnam War. He retired in 1989 as SFC Bates having proudly served his country.
Claude married his wife, Sydia Cabrera, on June 12,1972 in Panama City, Panama. From this Union two children were born, a son, Claude “Chip” III, and a daughter, Tracy.
He would continue to serve his country as a civil servant with DFAS until medical retirement after sustaining serious injuries in a 2012 car accident.
Claude believed in the power of veterans helping veterans, youth, and community. He was a past Commander in the American Legion and a former vice president in the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter #56 as well as supported many other veteran organizations.
Claude is preceded in death by both of his parents and one of two brothers, James Bates.
Claude is survived by his wife Sydia Bates; a son, Claude F. “Chip” Bates III, a daughter, Tracy Lay, his brother Ron Baker; his grandchildren: Jonathan Reed (Amanda); Rachel Reed (Tomi); Taryn Bates; Tyler Bates (Alexis); Kristin Bates; Jacob Nigh (Colby); Jaden Bates; his great-grandchildren: Isabella, Jaxson, Stryker, Maverick, Maya, Allece, also many other aunts, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.