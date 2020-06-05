Funeral service for SFC (Retired) Billy Ray Nash will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 in Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Mr. Stephan Ellis, Head Elder officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
SFC (Retired) Billy Ray Nash died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was born April 1, 1938 in Elkhart, Kansas to Leon and Ethel Nash. He grew up in Elkhart but graduate high school from Yarbrough School in Oklahoma. He met Nancy Sue Howell and a short time later they were married on December 20, 1958 in Elkhart.
Billy enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for more than twenty years until his retirement at Fort Sill on October 31, 1981. He was a Vietnam veteran and his awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with Three Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon Second Award and the NCO Professional Development Badge.
Following his retirement from the Army he worked for ten years with the Arizona Nuclear Power Company.
He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Disabled American Veterans. He was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed Intarsia woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; two brothers, Gail Nash, Elkhart, Kansas and Roger Nash, Texas; as well as numerous other relatives.
His parents and a brother, Eddie Nash, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma, 711 SW D Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501.
