Memorial service for SFC (Retired) Arthur Fuentes will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with full military honors will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.
Memorial service for SFC (Retired) Arthur Fuentes will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with full military honors will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
SFC (Retired) Arthur Fuentes, 72, of Lawton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Lawton. He was born Nov. 28, 1949, in Brackettville, Texas to Flora Guajardo and was later adopted by Jose and Tula Fuentez. He attended and graduated from Brackett High School in 1965. After graduating he went on to enlist in the United States Army and from there completed basic training at Fort Sill. He also served in Italy, Germany, Greece and other duty stations outside of the United States. Arthur was a platoon sergeant who was responsible for tactical training and maintenance operations. He was named physical security NCO. As he moved up in rank, he became the training NCO and HQ platoon sergeant for B-Battery, 3/9 Field Artillery. While assigned to D-1/78 Field Artillery, he was responsible for training of MLRS operations. From there he went on to Vo-Tech doing maintenance and repairs for the facility. In later years he worked for MWR before his final retirement. Arthur was united in Holy Matrimony to Patricia Ann Alston on April 10, 1991, in Lawton. During this time, he assembled a local softball team known as “The Heat”. Some hobbies of his included golfing, gardening, attending estate sales, and carpentry, but he was best known for being a die-hard Texas Longhorns fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure that his family was well taken care of. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for the ones that he loved.
Cherishing his memory are his survivors his loving wife Patricia Fuentez of the home, a sister Gloria Rodriguez; three children: Arthur Fuentez Jr.; Tanya Fuentez, and Joseph Fuentez, his step-daughter DeAngela McClain; five grandchildren: Briana (Alex) Arnold; Alexandria (George) Harper; Sandros Phillips; Diego Fuentez, and Darrius Fuentez. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren: James and Alan Arnold and a devoted host of other relatives, family and friends.
Arthur was preceded in death by his mother, adoptive parents and two daughters.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.