SFC (Retired) Albert Bellard, Jr. passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 70. He was born June 24, 1949 in Alameda, California to Albert and Susie Mable Bellard, Sr. He was retired from the United States Army and the Arkla Gas Company (CenterPoint Energy).
There are no services scheduled at this time.
SFC (Retired) Albert Bellard, Jr. will be placed in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, Oklahoma at a later date.
There will be a viewing for SFC (Retired) Albert Bellard, Jr. Thursday-Saturday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com