NEW MARKET, Ala. — Graveside service for former Lawton resident, SFC (ret) Rev. Mose Walter Nettles, 92, of New Market, Alabama, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
Rev. Nettles passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New Market, Alabama.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb, 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mose was born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Baker, LA, to Armsted Nettles and Rosena Clark. He grew up in Louisiana where he attended school. He joined the United States Army on Sept. 24, 1953, and served his country in Korea and Vietnam while receiving many awards and medals before retiring on Dec. 31, 1973. He married Dorothy Mennefee on June 12, 1993, in Oklahoma City, OK, and they made Lawton their home. Mrs. Nettles passed away on June 22, 2015. On Oct. 24, 2015, Mr. Nettles moved to New Market, AL, to be close to his family.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Walter and Carol Nettles, of New Market, AL; his daughter, Regina Nettles, of Lawton, OK; his stepchildren: Tom Mennefee, of Virginia Beach, VA, Deborah and Alan Spencer, of Lawton, OK, Tanya Fears, of Dallas, TX and Cora and William Lewis of Fort Worth, TX; his brother, Lloyd Cornelius, of Glendale, AZ; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special family friends, Pam and Leo Smith, Evanna Woods and Doris Williams.