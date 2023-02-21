NEW MARKET, Ala. — Graveside service for former Lawton resident, SFC (ret) Rev. Mose Walter Nettles, 92, of New Market, Alabama, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.

Rev. Nettles passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New Market, Alabama.

