SFC (Ret.) Lawrence E. Robinson Jr. Oct 14, 2022

Funeral service for SFC (Retired) Lawrence E. Robinson Jr. will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (MAJ) James Smith officiating.Interment with full military honors will follow at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.Family will receive guests on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.SFC (Retired) Lawrence E. Robinson Jr., 83, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Oklahoma City.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com