Funeral service for SFC (ret) Maceo Smith Sr. 86, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church of Lawton with the Rev. Davison A. Virgil, pastor, officiating.
Committal service with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sergeant First Class Smith honorably retired from the U.S. Army on July 9, 1979, with the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with three service stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; two Overseas service Bars; Bronze Star Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal, seventh award; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm leaf; Expert Rifleman’s Badge; Expert Hand Grenade Badge, and the Meritorious Service Medal.
One of SFC Smith’s dreams was to travel the world. It was his fondness of geography as a young boy that set his imagination ablaze about seeing the places he studied. The military facilitated him traveling to many states and eight countries to include Belgium, Germany, Greenland, Ireland, Australia, England, Switzerland, France and Vietnam.
After retiring from the military, SFC Smith enrolled at Cameron University and received his associate degree in applied science on Dec. 19, 1986. On May 13, 1988, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Cameron University. He later retired from the civil service at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, after completing 17 years on the job. On July 31, 1998, a special ceremony was held in his honor to recognize his many years of distinguished service.
SFC Smith is survived by his devoted wife of over 66 years, Louise Cunninghan Smith; son, Cedric Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
SFC Smith was predeceased by his parents, Dee Lewis and Blanchie Eveline Smith; a son, Maceo Jr.; one sister, Lurlene; and five brothers: Robert Lee, Booker T., Willie James, Detroit and Joe Louis.