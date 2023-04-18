Funeral service for SFC (ret) Maceo Smith Sr. 86, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church of Lawton with the Rev. Davison A. Virgil, pastor, officiating.

Committal service with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.