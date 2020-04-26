Funeral service for Seth W. White will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with John Webb, pastor of Cache Christian Church, Cache, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in the Cache Cemetery, Cache, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Friends may view at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Monday.
Seth W. White, 31, Cache, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Lawton. He was born on December 13, 1988 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Jerry White, Jr and Misty Bennett. Seth grew up in Meers, Oklahoma and graduated from Cache High School in 2007. He married Ashley Spicer in 2011 in Lawton. He was currently working at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Lawton as an industrial maintenance tech. He loved racing, monster trucks, and working on cars of any kind. He was a great father who loved his boys very much and loved life. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Seth is survived by his wife and their three boys, Wyatt, Wayden, and Waylen White, two sisters, Stephanie Peak of Perry, Oklahoma and Shari Geionety of Cache, Oklahoma, two brothers, Stephen Fell and Eric Fell, Jr. both of South Bend, Indiana, father, Jerry White, Jr. of Cache, Oklahoma, and mother, Misty Bennett of Perry, Oklahoma, two aunts, Sheila Young and husband Larry of Meers, Oklahoma and Debbie McDonald of Cache, Oklahoma, an uncle, Durl White of Arizona, maternal grandparents, Pamela Grimes and Curtis George, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins
Seth was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry White and wife Fredina.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com