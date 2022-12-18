Seth Gene McCool, 40, of Mountain View, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2022. Seth grew up in Chickasha and attended school in Verden, graduating high school in 2002. Growing up on a small family farm raising wheat and alfalfa, he started his own custom harvesting business, McCool Custom Cutting, better known to some as 2Dam McCool Harvesting. After high school he spent a year living his dream of working on a cattle ranch in Wyoming. After returning home he joined the Air Force where he served as a firefighter traveling the world serving his country. The Air Force was a huge piece of his heart and he had so much pride for his service. But farming was his passion. While stationed in Florida he baled hay on his days off, staying close to his farming roots. In South Korea, he chased the local rice farmers around on his bicycle watching and learning cultural farming habits. Seth served active duty for six years, before settling down and working on a large ranch near Wichita, Kansas. Seth used his GI Bill to pursue his degree attaining an associates from Northern Oklahoma College in 2015, then a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science 2018 from Cameron University. Seth spent two years in Iraq working as civilian firefighter for KBR. He loved his many international friends and kept in close contact. In 2017 he attained his goal of a position with the NRCS. From his first position in Fairview, then to Lawton, Hobart, and back Lawton his profession of helping farmers and taking care of the land is what he was meant to do in life. Seth loved being on horseback. He loved nature, caring for the land and working the way of life he knew best.
Seth met the love of his life Laci Mace in 2016, they were united in marriage on Dec. 1, 2018, on the porch of their home in Mountain View. To this union was born one daughter, Macee LaVee in 2019. Seth settled down and bought a piece of property investing in his family legacy for his daughter. He raised sheep and ran horses, practicing conservation efforts he so believed in. The 80 acres was another one of his dreams come true. He leaves this legacy to his daughter Macee who will be raised to know the history he so loved.
Seth was involved in his local volunteer fire departments, numerous organizations and trainings with the USDA, and the Big Pasture Burn Association.
Seth will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Laci McCool and daughter, Macee LaVee McCool of the home; other, Regina McCool, Mountain View; sister, Cassara McCool Reyes, Oklahoma City; nephews: Blake Maxwell, Mountain View and Ramon Reyes, Mountain View; cousins: Chad Hammonds, Shollie Hammonds, and Mellissa Elliott; aunts: Deveda McCool, Jelantha Elliott and husband Don, Chickasha, and many other family and friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at United Methodist Church, Mountain View.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Mountain View.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Mountain View.