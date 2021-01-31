Memorial Service for Selena Dunn, 33, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., Rev. Kent Simpson Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Family is respectfully asking that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.
Selena Louise Dunn Lawler was born April 16, 1987 in Lawton, and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on Jan. 27, 2021.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Austyn Grace Lawler of Walters; her parents and siblings; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial Donations can be made at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will end with a balloon release so feel free to bring balloons if so desire.