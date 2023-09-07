Sean Edward Conger passed away at the age of 50 on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, surrounded by loved ones in Lawton.
Sean was born May 1, 1973, in San Antonio, Texas to Edward “Skip” Conger and Sherry Sue (Jones) Conger. He attended Smithson Valley School where he graduated in 1992.
He enjoyed playing baseball, football, showing sheep, and he competed in roping at rodeos, as well as bronc and bull riding. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved riding his motorcycle and boy, did he ride it like a wild man! He never missed a ball game of his kids or grandkids and was quick to brag on them and make it known how proud he was. “Quit whining” and “where are your manners” were two of his favorite things to say. He was tough and smart as a whip with computers and could fix anything you took him. There was never a person that met him that didn’t feel welcome. He loved Thanksgiving and refused to let anyone cook so they wouldn’t “mess it up”!
He worked in the IT department for City National Bank in Lawton and loved his job and many co-workers. He attended Lawton First Assembly in Lawton, where he volunteered on the production team which he enjoyed greatly.
Sean enlisted in the US army in 1992. He was part of multiple deployments. He served as a sniper and mechanic. His military service was a big part of his life, and it meant a lot to him. He was honorably discharged in 2004.
Sean is survived by his son: Charlie Kerwin, wife Brittany and son Brantley; daughter, Jesse Marrroquin, husband Ethan and son Braxton; sister: Nicole Rayburn and children; grandmother: “Momo” Gloria Maier; lifelong friend, Mary Ann Anderson; and last but definitely not least, his lab, Dolly who he loved and spoiled like crazy!
Sean is preceded in death by his parents Edward “Skip” Conger and Sherry Sue (Jones) Conger; grandmother, Elsie Conger; and grandfather.
Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday Sept. 9, 2023, at Lawton First Assembly in Lawton. Viewing is Friday Sept. 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Kerwin, Ethan Marroquin, Ryan Wilkerson, Corey Carson, and Johnny Pickens.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Apache, following service.
Donations, flowers, or anything else can be sent to Fletcher Funeral Home.