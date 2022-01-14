CARNEGIE — Scotty Sells, 57, Carnegie, Oklahoma, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2022, at the Carnegie Tri-County Hospital in Carnegie, Oklahoma. He was born on Jan. 5th, 1965, to Billy and Jean Sells in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma.
Scotty grew up and attended school in Carnegie and graduated from Carnegie High School in 1983. He met the love of his life, Kristie Hayes, they were united in marriage on June 1, 1990, in Wichita Falls, Texas. To this union were born one daughter, Bailee.
Scotty worked at Fleetpride in Weatherford, Oklahoma, where he had many friends. In his spare time he enjoyed watching YouTube on his iPad, and scrolling through parlor and listening to some of his favorite music “on his big bad speaker”. Scotty spent a lot of time collecting guns and ammo; it was one of his passions. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Kristie Sells of the home in Carnegie; daughters: Bailee Sells, Carnegie, Jenifer Brown and husband Casey, Lawton; his mother, Jean Sells, Corn, Okla.; mother and father in-law, Gerald Hayes and wife Sue, Walters, Okla.; a sister, Lena Bradley, Carnegie, Okla.; a brother, Paul Sells and wife Becky, McAlester, Okla.; a brother and sister-in-law, Scottie and Yolanda Hayes, Walters, Okla.; grandchildren: Macin, Peyton, Landry, and Sutton Brown, Lawton, Okla.
Services are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, Okla.