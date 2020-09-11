Funeral Services for Scotty Reed, 68, Walters, at First Baptist Church, Walters, OK, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Jack Jacob officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn. Memorial Donations can be made to First Baptist Church Walters or the Walters Cemetery.
John Scott “Scotty” Reed was born to John William and Barbara Nell (Burnaugh) Reed on December 1, 1951 in Walters, OK and departed this life near Seymour, TX on September 8, 2020 at the age of 68 years, 9 months and 7 days.
Scotty grew up at Walters, graduating from WHS in 1970. He married Bernie Jett and to the union a son, Chad, was born. Scotty worked as a lineman at Cotton Electric for 9 years before going to work for the Lawton Fire Department in 1979. In July of 1981 he married Charlotte Louise Brown and continued making Walters their home. He retired from the fire department in 2003. Through the years he was also partners with his dad in Reed Herefords and did business as Reed Feed and Reed Club Lambs. He was also in the cutting horse and hog business, and did electrical work on the side as well.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Walters where he sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher. He did maintenance for years at the county fairgrounds and announced for the livestock shows for many years. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, working with his sheep, being involved with his race horses and participating in rodeos. He enjoyed kids and loved his grandkids and was like a Papa to many others as well. He enjoyed keeping little farm animals and having kids over to ride ponies.
He was a big OU fan and loved going to games, as well as attending all Walters games possible. He loved helping people and spending time with friends and family. He had been enjoying Saturday breakfast each week with the Lawton Firefighters.
Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Reed and Barbara Nell Reed; his step-mother, Dorothy Jo Reed; and his brother-in-law Sam Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Reed of the home; his son, Chad Reed of Geronimo; his step-kids and spouses, Michona and Joel Abbe of Walters, Shane and Stephanie Fox of Little Elm, TX, Paige Fox and Patricia Browning of Walters, and Lenora Lewis of Geronimo; a brother, Jay Reed and wife Ellen of Oklahoma City; a sister, Jana Jo Hughes of Norman; 5 grandchildren, Ryan Linthicum of Walters, Kourtney Fox of Oklahoma City, Bryce Abbe of Elk City, Dakoda Wetzel and Celeste of Wichita Falls; and Bailee Fox of Dallas; 5 great grandchildren, Kason Johnson, Madelynn Linthicum, Dillann James, Braxton Wetzel and Braylee Wetzel with one more on the way, Brenee Wetzel; other relatives and a host of friends.