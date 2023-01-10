Celebration of Life for Scott Lyndon Kisner Sr. age 58, of Frederick, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Post Oak Mennonite Brethren Church, 115 N.W. Post Oak Road, Indiahoma, with Steve Sicking and Jeremy Coe officiating. Services are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home, Frederick. Mr. Kisner passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus.
Scott Lyndon Kisner, Sr. was born Aug. 4, 1964, in Kansas City, Kansas to Dr. Howard Dean and Patsy Elaine (Ratliff) Kisner. He attended school in Arkansas, and later transferred to Wichita Falls, Texas where he graduated from Rider High School with the Class of 1982. He received his associate degree in Criminal Justice from Western Oklahoma State College in Altus. On Aug. 24, 1985, he and Susan Gwyn were united in marriage in Fort Worth, Texas. Scott was employed as a Lieutenant Police Officer for the City of Lawton for 22 years; retiring in 2022. He was an avid drag racing fan and enjoyed tinkering with them. He loved his grandchildren and never missed one of their games, if at all possible.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Kisner of the home; his mother, Patsy Kisner of Claremore; two sons: Lyn Kisner Jr. and his wife Bethany of Midlothian, Texas, and Steven Kisner and his wife Carmen Bush of Frederick; one sister, Sherrie Dotson and her husband Glen of Grove; and two grandchildren: Nolyn Kisner and Elyn Kisner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Howard Kisner, Ph.D.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, for Diabetes Research, in memory of Scott Lyndon Kisner Sr.