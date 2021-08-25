Funeral service with military honors for Scott L. Hertzog will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Hubbard officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Scott L. Hertzog, 59, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 in Lawton.
He was born June 22, 1962 in Fairfax, Virginia to Louis and Sarah Catherine Elizabeth (Brunot) Hertzog. He grew up in Virginia and graduated high school from Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. He attended Old Dominion University in Virginia Beach, Virginia obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. In 1986, he enlisted in the United States Army and on November 1, 1986 Scott married Janice Ruth O’Parka in Hamilton, Virginia. They were married for 34 years prior to his passing. After a deployment to Lawton in the early 1990’s Scott was discharged from the United States Army and made Lawton his home. His awards and decorations include the following: Army Service Ribbon, Driver Badge W/Wheel, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, 4th Award, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, 2nd Award, Rifle M-16 Marksman and the Army Good Conduct Medal, 2nd award. He worked for a time for the Lawton Constitution and Lawton Glass before obtaining his real estate license. He worked for American Real Estate for several years until his passing and was a member of the Lawton Board of Realtors. Scott was also a Ham radio operator.
Scott had a love for riding motorbikes ever since he was ten years old and has been playing the guitar for that amount of time as well. He loved going on motorcycle rides around Lawton and the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge with his family. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family every weekend and playing video games with his son, Louis. He liked telling stories and making others laugh. Scott was always willing to lend a helping hand with others including his sister, Mardi. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of the home; one son, Louis Hertzog and wife Amber of Lawton; one sister, Mardi Repasy of Lawton; one nephew, Mark Repasy and wife Amber of Midland, Texas; one niece, Sarah Repasy of Lawton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo O’Parka and wife Marian of Harbor Beach, Michigan and many other family members.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com