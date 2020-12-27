Funeral service for Scott Gallops will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19 the family requests masks be worn at the funeral service and social distancing be observed when possible.
Scott Gallops, 57, passed away in Lawton on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on June 28, 1963 to Emmett “Pete” Gallops and Marilyn Virginia Moore.
Scott lived the early years of his life in Germany, Dothan, Alabama, and Burkburnett, TX before his family settled in Lawton. In Lawton he attended Pioneer Park Elementary School, where he participated in elementary school football and baseball, MacArthur Junior High School, and MacArthur High School before graduating from Cache High School in 1981. He was a member of the MacArthur High School Yearbook Staff. During high school Scott worked for the Lawton – Fort Sill Regional Airport and later worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant.
He began working in management for Radio Shack in Lawton while attending Cameron University. He earned his Associate’s in Applied Science and managed a Radio Shack in Fort Worth, TX. It was while he was working at the Central Mall Radio Shack that some friends introduced him to Becky Smith. They were married on December 3, 1994 and to this union two children were born, Zoe Rebecca in 1998, and Zachary John in 2000. Though they later divorced, Scott and Becky remained close friends.
Scott was a family man. He loved his children more than anything and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. This is how he found himself coaching softball for Woodland Hills and serving on the WHS Booster Club. He was always happy to help. He was the dad who took the kids to all the new movies and took them hiking and day tripping around the Wichita Mountains. Zoe will forever be his “Princess” and Zac, his “Bubba.” He remained very close to his former in-laws, Roger and Jahrea Smith and he and Grammy could be found every weekend watching their Cowboys play, both OSU and Dallas. He kept up this ritual until Jahrea passed earlier this year.
Scott enjoyed history and traveling. He combined the two by visiting different Civil War battlefields and other historical sites. He also loved music- classic rock and the blues were his favorite genres and going to concerts was one of his favorite pastimes.
Scott was a longtime DOD Contractor with over 20 years’ service supporting the Department of Defense. During this time, he worked at the Battle Simulations Center and the Missions Training Complex at Fort Sill. He dedicated his life to training and preparing soldiers for their unit missions as well as combat. He trained over 20,000 soldiers. Over his 20 years of service he received many Certificates of Appreciation and Unit Coins from the commanders of the units he supported. He was also the Mission Training Complex Technician for the last two quarters.
The COVID-19 virus took Scott’s life and he wouldn’t want anyone to forget that, nor would he want his death to be in vain. He would tell you all to be decent human beings, wear your masks, and practice social distancing. He fully planned on taking the vaccine as soon as it was available to him and he would encourage everyone to do the same.
Left to cherish the memory of this amazing man are his children: Zoe Rebecca Gallops, of Lawton, and Zachary John Gallops of Manassas, VA, along with their mother, Becky Smith Parks and his good friend, Brian Parks; his sister, Melissa Gallops Barker and her husband Brett, of Lubbock, TX; his nieces: Brooke Barker Taylor and husband Garrett; Blaire Barker Reed and husband Will; and Brynne Barker; his aunt and uncle: Joe and Lucy Moore, of Lawton, as well as many cousins, special friends, and his canine companions, Buster, Athena, and Roger.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Marilyn Gallops; his grandparents Joe and Evelyn Moore of Lawton, and Edgar and Bertha Gallops of Georgia; an infant sister, Lisa Dee Gallops, and his former father and mother-in-law, Roger and Jahrea Smith, of Lawton.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://endalz.org/donate
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.