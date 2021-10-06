Funeral service for Scott Frost, 62, of Indiahoma, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Frost passed away on Oct. 1, 2021 Oklahoma City.
Viewing will begin on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Scott was born on Nov. 5, 1958 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Roy and Betty (Mason) Frost. The family moved to Memphis, Tennessee when Scott was two years old and in August of 1969, the family moved to Trussville, Alabama. Scott worked at Frost Plastic’s in Springfield, Alabama at the age of 12 and continued to work in the industry until his death. He married Lisa (Rogers) Steele on May 15, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He rebuilt old classic cars with his brothers and dad and was a die hard fan of the University of Alabama, “Roll Tide.”
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Maria Frost, of the home and her children: Lucas Steele, of Lawton; Amy Middleton and husband, Dean, of Marlow; and Autumn Steele, of Lawton; his son, William Frost and wife, Michelle, of Foley, Alabama and daughter, Savannah DiRoma and husband, Phillip, of Prattville, Alabama; two brothers: Ed Frost, of Atlanta, Georgia and Fred Frost and wife, Sandra, of Cropwell, Alabama; his grandchildren: Kaiden; Kailen; Maddeilyn; Jamie; and Austin; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members including eight cats and his dog, Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Lora Frost.