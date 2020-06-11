Memorial Service for Scott Buscay, 61, Temple, will be at the Temple Cemetery Pavilion on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Scott Spencer Buscay was born July 9, 1958 in San Jose, CA, to George and Betty Jane (Golble) Buscay and departed this life in Temple, OK on May 26, 2020 at the age of 61 years, 10 months and 17 days.
Scott grew up in the San Jose area of California. He moved to Monterey and Seaside for a time before making his way to Carson City, NV. He always loved working on cars but didn’t start his paint and auto body trade until 1982 with his friend Jim Farcello at Kustom Kreations. He later started his own business called Paint-N-Place.
Scott began a relationship with Shirley Ann (Gonzales) Partida in 1981 and they eventually married on March 23, 1996 in Virginia City, NV. They made their way from Nevada to Temple, OK around 2000, where Scott was employed at Meyer Automotive until 2015, joining his son Jesse at Po Foke Garage in Temple.
He loved all things cars, swap meets, auctions and carshows. He was the one who started the “Run What Ya Brung” car show in Carson City. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and going to the lake.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, George Buscay and his mother, Betty Golble Buscay Cummings.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; his children, spouses and his grandkids, son Anthony Buscay and Miranda of Carson City and kids Gage and Raven Buscay, son Jesse Buscay and Precilla Moser of Temple and kids Seirra and Mina Buscay, daughter Jane Hodge and Tylor of Ohio and kids Ryleigh, Tylor, Izayah, Allie, Madox, Grayson and Oriah Hodge, step-daughter Christina and children, Jonny, Elizabeth, Marie and Angel, step-daughter Margie and children Jessica, Melissa, Marisa and Evette; his brothers, George, Steve, Brent and Joe; his sisters Nancy, Sandy, Sheri, Cindy and Cheryl; his brother-in-law and best friend Bill Gonzales and brother-in-law, George Gonzales; his sisters-in-law, Diane and Linda; many nieces and nephews; his lifetime friend, Alfred Paz; other relatives and friends.