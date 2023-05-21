Scherie Elayne Brown Willis, 69, of Covington, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scherie was the daughter of Master Sgt. Raymond and Willadine Brown and was born Oct. 4, 1953, at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash. She spent her childhood in Germany where her father was stationed and she learned to speak fluent German. She graduated from Eisenhower Senior High School, in Lawton, and was the oldest of seven children.