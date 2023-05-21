Scherie Elayne Brown Willis, 69, of Covington, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Scherie was the daughter of Master Sgt. Raymond and Willadine Brown and was born Oct. 4, 1953, at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash. She spent her childhood in Germany where her father was stationed and she learned to speak fluent German. She graduated from Eisenhower Senior High School, in Lawton, and was the oldest of seven children.
She held a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Langston University, and retired from AT&T, The Internal Revenue Service, and as a local restaurateur. While working at the Lawton branch of AT&T, Scherie produced corporate and civic conferences and events. As the sole proprietor of Jus’ Wings located at 2007 NW Smith Avenue, she fed her entrepreneurial spirit as well as Fort Sill’s warfighters and Lawton’s families for several years. The last position she held in the area was at the Fort Sill Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Center where she stupendously performed the duty of event coordinator for a host of weddings and events. While she loved all of her professional endeavors she was most proud of fulfilling a lifelong dream of obtaining a federal employment position with the IRS after her relocation to Atlanta, Ga., in 2012.
Scherie was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc., a master horticulturist and artisan but most of all she loved God. Her loving impact and extraordinary presence on Earth will be forever cherished and missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters: Chelsea and Alexis Willis of Atlanta, Ga., and Moore; bonus son, Shon Willis, of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter Brooklyn Willis; sisters: Carol Coleman and Nichelle Taylor, all three of Atlanta, Ga.; twin brothers: Dion and Dwayne Brown of San Diego, Calif., and New York City. She has also helped raise and counsel countless others along the way.
Scherie’s services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home and Chapel in Marietta, Ga.