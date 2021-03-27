Funeral service for Saundra Lee Merrick, 78, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Darnell, pastor officiating.
Mrs. Merrick passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 in Lawton.
Entombment will be held at the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, March 29, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Saundra was born on July 6, 1942 in Medford, Oklahoma to Clarence Otis and Velva Rose (Mott) Buzbee. She grew up in Comanche and Lawton, graduating from Lawton High School. She then attended Eve's Beauty School and after graduating, she worked as a Cosmetologist. She was also an accomplished Freelance Artist. She married Don Ray Merrick and they traveled with the military until Mr. Merrick's retirement from the Army when they made Lawton their home. Mr. Merrick passed away on January 4, 2020. Saundra was an avid collector of many things including her Boyd's bears, porcelain dolls, and many artworks.
Saundra is survived by her daughter, Terra Merrick, of Lawton, OK; her sister, Beverly Niebuhr and husband, Jerald, of Wells, MN; her grandchildren, Michelle Boetjer Satterfield, of White Oak, PA, Jeremy Boetjer, and wife, Sophia of Columbus, GA, and Felicia Pantoja of Hawaii; four great grandchildren, Hunter, Jayden, Ava, and Arya; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her step daughter, Donnine Pantoja; her stepson, Blake Benson; her brother, Raymond Buzbee; and her sister, Parlie Ann McCall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Comanche County Memorial Hospice at 3126 NW Arlington, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
