SARAH JANE PUANANI (Beautiful Flower) GRAY passed away in Yukon, Oklahoma on May 11, 2020. A private family gathering is scheduled.
Sarah Jane was born on January 10, 1989 at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, a pink complex on a hill overlooking the beautiful island of Oahu. She graduated from Lawton High School in 2007.
She loved classical ballet from an early age and danced as one of the “Cupids” in Tulsa Ballet’s full-length production of “Don Quixote.” She went on to dance in the leading role of “Princess Aurora” in Lawton City Ballet’s full-length production of “The Sleeping Beauty” with Tulsa Ballet guest artist Justin McMillan. Sarah Jane danced in more than 50 main stage productions.
Sarah was the most adoring mother to her two precious daughters. She loved to sing to them and we are so blessed to have recordings of those wonderful times to share with them as they grow up.
She loved to fish and spoil their two canine companions Riddick and Daisy.
Sarah Jane was employed with TTEC in Yukon, OK as an insurance claims representative for USAA.
Sarah Jane is survived by her daughters, Suzanna Rose (7) and Janie Gray (4), of Lawton, “Soul Mate”, best friend and constant companion Thomas Vasconellos of Lawton, loving parents Margaret and Roger Gray of Lawton and four brothers: Jeremy Gray and Aaron Gray of Lawton, David Gray and fiancée Angela Jenkins of Temecula, CA. and TSGT Daniel Gray and spouse Jamie of Chugiak, AK. Sarah’s aunts and uncles on her father’s side include from Minnesota: Lynne Gray, Barbara and Chuck Ross, Mary and Jon Monson, Susie Gray and Jerry Johnson and from Georgia Robert and JoAnn Gray. Sarah’s relatives on her mother’s side include: from California Thomas and Pauline DeWitt, Peter DeWitt and from New Hampshire Paul and Judy DeWitt.
Sarah Jane is preceded in death by her grandparents Clif and Mary Jane DeWitt of Santa Rosa, CA, and Roger J. Gray Sr of Minneapolis, MN. Sarah Jane leaves behind numerous cousins and friends and others who cherish her memory. Sarah Jane’s entire life was a blessing to us all. She will always be our “Puanani”!