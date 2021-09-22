Funeral service for Sarah Hazel Stewart will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Bishop Buckner officiating.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Sarah Hazel Stewart, 97, Elgin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at her home in Elgin. She was born Sept. 19, 1924 in Ardmore, to John F. and Mary (Glass) Phipps. Sarah had humble beginnings when she was young. Her family traveled by covered wagon from place to place and sometimes celebrated Christmas while traveling. She grew up in the Lawton and Medicine Park areas and attended school in Medicine Park, later earning her GED in Sterling. She married John Thomas “Sonny” Stewart in Oklahoma City on March 17, 1970. Sonny passed away Sept. 16, 2010. She worked for civil service at Fort Sill beginning in the laundry service and worked her way up to mail clerk, retiring in 1987 after 23 years of service. Sarah was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 50 years and served as Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star twice.
Sarah enjoyed crocheting, playing solitaire, dominoes, watching old westerns on television and storytelling. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren very much and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include Sarah’s three children: son, Dirl Burruss and wife Joyce of Elgin; daughter, Martha Suggs and husband Jerry of Elgin; son, Roger Burruss and wife Teresa of Lawton; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; two sisters: Francis Ketner of Marlow; and Lorene Conley of Texas; one brother, Frank Phipps of Lawton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Sarah in death are her parents, three husbands; two sisters: Odessa Reed and Margie Nix; two brothers: Charles and Roy Phipps.
