Sarah Elizabeth Bassel Wiseman died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 82. She was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Hollis to Marguerite Spencer and Russell W. Bassel. At the time of her birth her father was serving in the US Army Reserves and the young family soon left for active duty at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. They subsequently moved to Ft. Sam Houston, Texas and Ft. Sill. Sarah (Sally Beth) spent her childhood in Altus and Lawton where her singing talent was acknowledged. She began private voice study with Mrs. Jane Sugars of Wichita Falls, Texas. Sarah was highly accomplished in voice. She sang opera in German and Latin on the stage in Dallas, TX. She performed frequently, sang in the church choir, glee club and was often soloist for special music concerts and weddings.
She graduated from Lawton High School in 1959. In addition to singing Sarah played clarinet in the high school band. There she met Dan Wiseman and fell in love. After high school Sarah studied voice as a scholarship student at the University of Arts and Sciences, Chickasaw.
Sarah and Dan, high school sweethearts, married Sept. 4, 1961, and moved to Norman where they both completed their B.S. degrees, Sarah’s in English at the University of Oklahoma. She, along with Dan, returned to Lawton where she taught English at Eisenhower Senior and Junior High Schools. She and Dan spent numerous summers at Gunnison State College, Colorado pursuing graduate studies. Sarah served on the Board of the Opera Guild and played an important role in bringing opera to Lawton. Other favorites of Sarah were her pets, her gardening, her crocheting, and her St. Paul’s Methodist church family. “To Kill a Mockingbird” was her favorite book to teach. She viewed the world with an open mind and heart. The principles of compassion, grace and justice guided her teaching. Sarah and Dan hosted dinner parties often. Friends loved to come to their warm, welcoming home.
Sarah was widowed in 2003 after the loss of her husband Dan. She lived in their home with their son James where their door was always open to friends and family.
Sarah is preceded in death by her husband Dan Wiseman, daughter Aimee Elizabeth Wiseman, son Stephen Todd Wiseman. Her brother James Russell Bassel and parents Marguerite Spencer and Russell W. Bassel.
Her surviving family includes son James Daniel Wiseman of the home; granddaughter Madelyn Wiseman, Plano, TX; grandchildren: Roxanne Wiseman, Lawton, and Brendan and his wife Miranda, Lawton; daughter-in-law Brenda Wiseman, Lawton; her sisters: Patricia Bassel and partner Brian Birdwell, Lawton and Susan Heiligman, Newport Beach, CA. Great-grandchildren include Harrison, Aurie and Lila wiseman, Lawton. Nephew is Lee Spencer Heiligman and his daughter Lucy Lee, and his partner Faith Caigne, Costa Mesa, CA.
Sarah’s celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions can be made to Saint Paul’s Methodist Church of Lawton and United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.