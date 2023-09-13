Sarah Elizabeth Bassel Wiseman died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 82. She was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Hollis to Marguerite Spencer and Russell W. Bassel. At the time of her birth her father was serving in the US Army Reserves and the young family soon left for active duty at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. They subsequently moved to Ft. Sam Houston, Texas and Ft. Sill. Sarah (Sally Beth) spent her childhood in Altus and Lawton where her singing talent was acknowledged. She began private voice study with Mrs. Jane Sugars of Wichita Falls, Texas. Sarah was highly accomplished in voice. She sang opera in German and Latin on the stage in Dallas, TX. She performed frequently, sang in the church choir, glee club and was often soloist for special music concerts and weddings.

She graduated from Lawton High School in 1959. In addition to singing Sarah played clarinet in the high school band. There she met Dan Wiseman and fell in love. After high school Sarah studied voice as a scholarship student at the University of Arts and Sciences, Chickasaw.