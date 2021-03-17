Sarah Beth Barnes of Lawton went to her heavenly home on Saturday March 13,2021.
Graveside service will 10 a.m., Wednesday March 17, 2021, at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Vancil. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Sarah was born January 11, 1981 in Lawton to Marcus and Carol (Glass) Barnes.
Sarah is survived by a brother: Raymond W. Miller of Lawton; uncle and aunt James and Marlene Glass of Texas; aunt, Cheryl Gammell of Kure Beach, North Carolina; two nephews: Jody Miller and Jamie Miller both of Iowa; other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carol and Marcus Barnes; grandparents Etha Mae and Morris Glass and a nephew Nathan Hoffer.