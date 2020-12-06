Funeral for Santos M. Iruegas Sr., 65, Cache, is pending with Whinery Huddleston Funeral Services.
Mr. Iruegas died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
