Sandra Mingo was born Aug. 27, 1957 in Lawton, to Wilma Woods and James Pollard. She passed away on Feb. 1, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 63 years, 5 months and 5 days.
Sandra started school in New Jersey and later moved to Lawton. Sandra came to Christ at an early age at St. James under the Rev. Clay. She loved spending time with her family. She thought she was everyone’s mother and friend. She thought she was a great cook, sometimes better than Big W, her mom. Sandra loved working in the church when her health allowed. One time she was on a church softball team. People use to love to come to the game not because the team was good, but to see Big San the back catcher. She would have you laughing, even though they didn’t win any of the games. But the best job she had was at the cleaners like her mother. She was a great big sister. Every time Carolyn came home Sandra would ask what’s wrong and Carolyn would tell her if it were about a person, she would go check them and then come home and go in on Carolyn. She loved taking pictures, even if your hair was not combed or you had no teeth. Most of all she loved being a mother. She would do anything for her boys. All she could say is how all three of their birthdays are in August. Ever since her baby sister left home, she would go to wherever she was. She was in Hawaii, so Carolyn came home and when she did, she had 3 rings with their names. All Sandra would say is “my little sister got me this”.
She is survived by two sons: Andre and Syretta Pollard, Oklahoma City; Rasheen Russell, Lawton; one sister, Barbara Percy Martin, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Andre Pollard Jr., San Antonio, TX; DreAuna Travis Duke, Watertown, NY, Triston Smith, King Bay, GA; Talelor Smith, Lawton; Rasheen Russell Jr., Newport New, VA; Damarus Pollard, Enid; Alexus; Drelin; Keandre; Drashawuna; Andrea; Andres; Dreayah; Sir Dre Pollard, all of Oklahoma City; two great-grandchildren: Kash Pollard and Dre’vis Duke; and aunts: Mary Park, Ft. Worth, TX; Edna Pollard (Edwards), Airzona; cousins: Janet Ford (Pinky), Lawton; Michael; Larry; Carl; Charlee; Beverly; Sharitta all of Ft. Worth, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Wilma Pettiford Pollard; grandparents, James and Rose Pollard; great-grandparents, Henry and Rosie Woods; sister, Carolyn Wright; aunts: Maggie Pollard; Betty Ashford and Beatrice Pollard; uncles: Sammy Pollard; James Brewer; Henry Woods Jr.; grandson, Brandon Brewer; nephew, Jalon Wright; and her cousins: Damon Black, Krystal and Garnisha Woods, Arthur Lockett Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Sandra Mingo will be on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel
