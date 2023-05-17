Funeral service for Sandra Marie Jacobs will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church (715 SW H Ave) with Pastor Donald Kirby officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Sandra Marie Jacobs, a beloved member of the Lawton community, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Snyder, at the age of 70. Born on Dec. 21, 1952, to Clara Easley in Lawton. Sandra brought joy and love into the lives of those around her.
Sandra graduated from Lawton High School in 1971 and pursued her passion for hairstyling by attending cosmetology school. For over 45 years, she dedicated her talents as a hairdresser, leaving a beautiful impact on the lives of her clients.
Remembered as a kind, loving, and fun individual, Sandra will forever be cherished as a remarkable mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her warm and sweet nature touched the hearts of all those fortunate enough to know her.
Sandra’s memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Deck of Oklahoma; her granddaughters: Samantha Deck of Oklahoma City and Alexandria Kirby of Yigo, Guam, as well as her great-grandsons: Bryson and Barrett Blessing. She is also survived by her brother, Danny Easley, and her sister, Sharon Easley, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both sisters: Suzie Easley and Shirley Easley, and her brother Michael Easley.
During this time of mourning, let us remember the beautiful moments shared with Sandra and the love she brought into our lives. Her spirit will forever inspire us, and her legacy will endure in our hearts.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
