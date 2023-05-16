Sandra Marie Easley Jacobs May 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral service for Sandra Marie Jacobs will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, Lawton, with Pastor Donald Kirby officiating.Services are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Sandra Marie Jacobs, 70, of Lawton, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, in Snyder.Viewing with family present will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Christianity Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists