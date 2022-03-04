Funeral service with military honors for Sandra Lee Marcel will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Menge officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sandra Lee Marcel, aka “Sandy” or “Twig” was born on Feb. 26, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late, Rudolph Bailey and Geraldine Robinson. She was educated within the Baltimore City Public Schools where she attended the Booker T. Washington Adult Educational Program and received her GED.
During her early years, she met and married Vernon Lee Ford Jr. and out of their union, she birthed a daughter, Jacqueline and a son, Vernon.
In February of 1977, she enlisted in the U.S. Army. During her years of service, she functioned as a Food Service Specialist, Material Storage and Handling Specialist, and Storage Sergeant. She served on a special tour duty in Vietnam. She was also stationed in Korea and other various military bases within the United States. Sandra loved being a soldier in the military and took everything she did seriously. She worked hard to develop other soldiers and enjoyed working with other personnel members. She was small in stature, but had a strong and tough personality that lead to her later to being promoted to Drill Sergeant. During her time of service, she received several honorary awards and recognitions. In 1984, she received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, and continued her civilian life by doing community outreach throughout the city of Lawton, where she made her permanent home. She attended the Oral Roberts University Bible School online and received her degree in Divinity. She also completed several courses at Cameron University in Criminal Justice.
She enjoyed all types of music and loved to dance. She loved to play the keyboard and sing. She loved God and had a compassionate and generous heart for those in need and would donate and serve at various churches to assist those less fortunate.
Sandra departed this life peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph Bailey and Geraldine Robinson; her brothers: Edmond Dabney and Leon Dabney and her three sisters: Elisesia Dabney, Geraldine Bailey, and Mary Wilson Shoats (Dolly).
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Jacqueline Cochrane of Willingboro, NJ; son, Vernon Ford, daughter-in-law, Michelle (Debbie) Ford of Miami, FL; her sisters: Jacqueline Smith and Jean Bailey-Young of Baltimore, MD; her brothers: Lawrence Dabney, Eric Dabney, Stephen Smith of Baltimore, MD; and Kelvin Dabney of Parkesburg, PA, and Rudolph Bailey, Jr. of NJ; five grandkids: Lakeisha Reid, Antoine Cochrane, Keshawn Cochrane, Marcus Ford, and Matthew Ford; three great-grandkids: Gianna Cochrane, Jaida Cochrane and Antoine Cochrane Jr. and her special life friends: Ann Boling and Rita Hunter-Nellis, of Lawton and a host of many other family and friends.
She will be greatly missed.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com