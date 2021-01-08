Sandra Jean (Hendrix) Shico celebrated 81 wonderful years of life before gaining her wings on Jan. 5, 2021.
Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Sandra (Sandy) was born Oct. 14, 1939 in the Lawton Indian Hospital to Philip Jesse and Jane (Pennah) Hendrix. She married her longtime love, Charles James Shico, in 1969 who preceded her in death in 2011.
Sandy was a proud enrolled member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and affiliated with the Caddo and Absentee Shawnee Tribes of Oklahoma. She loved doing beadwork for her family and friends, she enjoyed watching the Oklahoma City Thunder Basketball team and the Oklahoma Sooners. She also enjoyed her and Charles’s time bowling and were in bowling leagues while living in Tulsa and Lawton. She also loved and devoted her life to the Lord.
Sandra attended school at Fort Sill Indian School, Haskell Indian School and Chilocco Indian School Class of 1958. She attended Cameron University and graduated from Nursing School in Ada.
She was employed at the old Southwestern Hospital, Valley View Hospital in Ada and worked for the Comanche Nation Tribe of Oklahoma in numerous departments. She retired in 2009 to take care of her spouse and enjoy her time with her family.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Carol and George Martinez of Walters; son, Brian Scott Shico, of the home; three grandsons: Barron and Jamee Martinez of Temple; Phillip and Cherry Martinez of Walters; Jay and Kristen Martinez of Walters; eight great-grandchildren: Jessie; Vander; Alexa; Kaleb; Ryder; Kenzi; Dallas and Addy; nieces: Sarah; Daisy; Vanessa; Angie and Latona; nephews: Darrell; Tony; Dennis; (EJ); Vernal; Philip; PJ; Dennis; Felix; Jon and Billy; brothers: Lymon Kionute; Neal Wooster; Wallace Coffey and Clyde Narcomey.
Sandra is preceded in death by husband, Charles James Shico Sr.; son, Charles J. Shico Jr.; parents: Philip Jesse Hendrix Sr. and Jane (Pennah) Hendrix; grandparents: John Pennah and Sarah Tissywoo / Fritz Hendrix and Margaret (Deer) Hendrix; brothers: Vernal Pennah Sr.; Laverne (Cowboy) Pennah; Philip Hendrix Jr.; adopted brother, Carl Sands; sisters: Rowena (Pennah) Tselee; Anita (Pennah) Campbell and Florian (Foamy) Hendrix; nieces: Ruby (Cable) Bigbow; Susie (Campbell) Hubbard; nephews: Kevin K. Hendrix and Victor Campbell.