Sandy Grabman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Both events will be at the First United Methodist Church in Duncan.
Sandy was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 29, 1948. She attended Richmond Professional Institute (now renamed Virginia Commonwealth University) from 1966 to 1968, having taken a 2-year General Secretarial course. She found that not only were her skills in the secretarial realm, but that profession enabled her to get up-close-and-personal experience in many fields: Reynolds Metals Company and Markel (insurance) Services in Richmond. After moving to Duncan, in 1980, she worked for Visiting Nurses Association, New York Life Insurance Company, KHME radio station, Rodgers and Link (law firm), Pro Ad (advertising), First United Methodist Church, First National Bank in Marlow, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She loved her job at the Lutheran church, but retired in 2020 in order to take care of son Buz following his stroke.
In 1968, she met Roy Henry Grabman in the Epiphany Lutheran Church’s choir in Richmond, VA. They married on March 21, 1970. Their sons Roy Jr. (aka Buz) were born on Jan. 25, 1973 and Stephen Philip Grabman on July 30, 1976. Helping to raise their children into fine, responsible men has been Sandy’s greatest achievement in life.
Having an interest in writing, and being curious about the lives of the people she admired, she wrote her book, Spotlights & Shadows: The Albert Salmi story, which was published in 2004. Her publisher, BearManor Media, liked her richly-researched writing style so much they asked her to write more for them. Not knowing when to stop, that led to five more books — Plain Beautiful: The Life of Peggy Ann Garner; Pat Buttram, The Rocking-Chair Humorist; No Retakes! (about the era of live television) with co-author Wright King; Lloyd Nolan: An Actor’s Life With Meaning with co-author Joel Blumberg; and Petrocelli: San Remo Justice.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Roman James and Esther Trettel, and brother, Roman James (Jim) Trettel Jr.
She leaves behind her husband Roy, and son Roy Jr. (Buz) of the home, son Steve and wife Krystal and granddaughter Molly of Fort Worth, TX; brother, Don and Kathie Trettel of Maple Valley, WA, and sister in-law, Gail Trettel of Pasadena, MD, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church-Duncan or Lutheran World Relief.
Online condolences can be made at www.whittfh.com.