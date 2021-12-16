The funeral service for Sandra Ching, 69, of Lawton, will be held at Noon, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from Noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be there from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. to greet friends.
Sandra K. Ching passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Sandy was born Aug. 3, 1952, in Fredrick, to Emil and Dorothy Schrick. After high school, she attended OSU (Oklahoma State University) and then off to government service. Her Civil Service career spanned some 37 years, in multiple capacities within the U.S. Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, during which time she met the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Ching. They enjoyed 32 wonderful years of marriage, sharing the joys of life with their families! Sandy was a member of both the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliaries, and supported Veterans and their families while travelling ‘too-many-miles-to-count’ across the country, attending District, Department and National Conventions and Conferences, in most all of our major cities...in addition to all the Post meetings around the state. After retirement, she loved meeting regularly with a special group of former co-workers/friends, which Jimmy called, “The Peeps” (a term of endearment meaning Sandy’s people.) Sandy loved cooking, going to the beach with those granddaughters and travelling down the road in their motorhome.
It’s been said that Sandy Ching was a sculptor of life. Sandy molded people for the better, not by force but by example. Always kind, loving, generous, funny and cheerful — and even in suffering — she set the bar high for all of us, perhaps impossibly high. But even in our failing, Sandy would beam her playful smile and say, “Hey kid, the growth is in the struggle.” But don’t let her smile fool you, Sandy was a fighter, and once thwarted a would-be theft, just by hanging on! When leaving a restaurant one night, a young man on a bicycle snatched her purse off her shoulder. What only Sandy knew at the time was that in her purse were keys to every sensitive-information building on Fort Sill. She managed to grab hold of the purse strap, and during the struggle, she must have called that young man every descriptive expletive that she’d ever learned during her 37 years of service to our military...lol. In the end, of course, Sandy was victorious and saved our Country, and prevented a possible national security emergency. We will truly miss her spirited, yet sensitive, charisma and love!
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; nephews: James Goodknight and Billy Schrick and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband Jimmy; sister, Barbara Gayle and husband Tim; brother, Larry Schrick and wife Mary; her aunts: Peggy Waltman and Bernice Cozart; a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins; several very near and dear friends and a host of friendly acquaintances.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #306, P.O. Box 301 Fletcher, OK 73541.
