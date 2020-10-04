Memorial service for Sandi Long will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rich Ainslie, Roosevelt, Oklahoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Sandi Long, 70, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Lawton.
She was born in Munich, Germany to CSM (Retired) Robert George and Eula Lee (Redding) Pierce on December 1, 1949. Sandi was a member of a military family. She grew up in California and Oklahoma, graduating from Lawton High School in 1968. She married Jack Long on November 19, 1986.
At one time, Sandi worked for Lawton Public Schools as a teacher’s assistant in the home economics and agricultural education departments working with special needs students. She enjoyed many things in her life including gardening, collecting rocks, Ebay, vacation cruises and life on the beach, shopping and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She loved being the boss and in control of everything. Sandi will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Jack of 33 years of the home, one daughter, Ricci Weaver and husband William of the home, one son, Deuce Long and wife Karis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, Richard Warner and wife Chey’Ann of Mountain Park, Oklahoma, Kendal Kephart of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Aydin Loewen of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma plus one grandchild on the way, three great grandchildren, her mother, Eula Lee Pierce of Lawton, Oklahoma and one brother, Mark Pierce of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Sandi was preceded in death by her father, one son, Kenny Kephart, one brother, Jerry Pierce and one sister, Tish Callison.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com