Funeral service for Samuel Sammy Valdez will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters. Edward Eschiti will be officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery. A Prayer service will be held at Hart-Wyatt at 7 p.m., Wednesday June 1, 2022.
Samuel Cole Valdez was born to Monta Rene Mammedaty and Willington “Coop” Valdez, Jr. on Dec. 7, 2001, in Lawton, and departed this life in Walters, on May 29, 2022 at the age of 20 years, 5 months and 22 days.
Sammy grew up in Lawton until age 12 when the family moved to Walters. He enjoyed listening to music, playing horseshoes and dominos, hanging with friends, was an avid OU fan and loved his dog. He also enjoyed jumping in the car to go for a ride with his mom and he was always the DJ because no one else could pick the music. He also loved his niece.
He was preceded in death by his granny, Ida Lee Valdez; his aunt and uncle, LaVada and Woody Wauqua; grandmas: Jenell and Jenice Poemoceah; and baby niece, Janelle Lena LaLuna Mammedaty-Niedo
Survivors include his mom and dad, Willington “Coop” and Rene Valdez of Walters; two brothers: Preston Gwoompi and Solomon Mammedaty both of Walters; his sister, Sarah Valdez of Lawton; his beloved niece, Malorie Jenell Moiser of Lawton; his aunt, LaDonna Griffin of Walters; cousins: Tricia Gee and Charles Gee both of Walters; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.