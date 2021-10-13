Samuel Ray Tabbytosavit, 33, completed his journey here on earth on Oct. 3, 2021.
Graveside service is 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Deyo Cemetery with Pastor Kent Simpson officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday Oct. 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
He was born to Jimmy B. Tabbytosavit Jr. and Renee Schreiber on Sept. 5, 1988 in Pierre, SD.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy B. Tabbytosavit Jr. of Walters, and Renee Schreiber of Fort Pierre, SD; stepmother, Sherri Tabbytosavit of Walters; siblings: Chantel Gilkerson of Pierre, SD; Allecia Tabbytosavit of Ardmore; Ariel Tabbytosavit of Ada; Ashley Tabbytosavit and Dezirae Tabbytosavit both of Walters; two stepbrothers: Austin Shafer of Norman and Garrett Shafer of Bonham, TX; a grandmother, Rita Schreiber of Agar, SD; Sam also leaves behind his fiancé of eight years, Kimberly Barnard, and stepdaughter, Alayah Barnard, both of Greensboro, NC where they resided; along with 15 nieces and nephews: Sky; Phoebe; Alya; James; Vanessa; Bryan; Jericho; Jemma; Ashton; Lilliam; Paisley; Emma; Zandan; Skylar Rose; Elijah; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy B. Tabbytosavit Sr. and Helen Sue Mihesuah Tabbytosavit and Albert Schrieber.