Funeral for Samuel R. (Rick) Dies will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel in Lawton, OK, with Jim Antwine officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to COVID-19 and out of concern for the health and safety for all funeral attendees, the family requests all please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Samuel Ricky Dies, age 72, of Chickasha, OK, passed peacefully in the presence of his family on June 17, 2020 in Lawton, OK. Rick, as he was known, was born on August 6, 1947, to the late Opal R. and Samuel W. (Dick) Dies, in Hartsville, TN. Rick grew up in Hartsville, TN and was drafted in to the military in 1966. He served one tour in Vietnam and two tours to Germany. He met Jane A. (Bennett) Dies in 1976 while assigned to Fort Sill, OK, serving as an instructor in the Field Artillery School. They married on April 30, 1976 and traveled to Germany on assignment to the 3/11 Armored Cavalry Regiment along with Jane’s daughter, Stephanie A. Thompson. While there, they had a daughter, Martha Jane. Upon returning to Fort Sill, Rick served out his military service obligations and then entered the Federal Civil Service. Rick rose through the civilian ranks and retired in 2006 as the Deputy TRADOC Systems Manager Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems after serving a total of 38 years of Federal Service. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Jane A. (Bennett) Dies of the home, his daughters, Martha Jane Dies of Lawton, OK and Stephanie A. Thompson of Oklahoma City, OK., several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Samuel W. (Dick) Dies, mother Opal R. Dies, sister Freda (Dies) Cox, and brother Delbert Dies.
