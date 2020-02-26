Funeral service for Samuel Keith Green, age 68, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
VISITATION/VIEWING. 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.—Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
DEATH/BURIAL. Samuel Green died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Lawton, OK. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery—Lawton, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Samuel was born March 24, 1951 to Stewart Thomas and Geneva (Robertson) Green in Lawton, OK. Samuel attended Lawton Public Schools and was a true wolverine. Sammy worked as a musician and traveled around the United States with various groups. In his leisure time, he enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching TV, playing the keyboard and drums, and riding his bicycle.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE: Sammy has special people who he leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Sheillia Johnson (Lagrange, GA); grandchildren, Kenneth Johnson, Diadre Calhoun, and Eric Parker; great grandchildren, Jazmine Johnson, Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, II, Kennedy Johnson, Karmen Johnson, and Avery Hardy (Lagrange, GA); a sister, Movita Patterson of Tulsa, OK and a brother, Charles Green of Kingsville, TX; his nieces: Jacquelyn Green, Mamie Green, Tina Green, Beverly Stewart of Lawton, OK, Jeanne (Donald) Stewart of Augusta, GA, and Mary Chappell Cryer of Tacoma, WA; his nephews, Boris Green (Peola) of Killeen, TX, Thomas Stewart (Jessie) of Del City, OK, Dexter Patterson of Fort Worth, TX, Charles Stewart, pastor, Superintendent Robert Green (Cynthia) of Lawton, OK, Frederick Green, James Green, and Dewayne Green. He is also survived by a host of great nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Geneva Green; three sisters, Tmesia Collier, Beverly Perry, and Doris Jean Green; five brothers, Wallace Green, Frederick Green, Sr., Edward Green, Steward Thomas, III and Thomas Green; a nephew, Jessie Green and a niece Jeanna Mae Green.