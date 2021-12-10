Samuel Frederick (Fred) Perou will be forever remembered by his family. Dec. 2, 2021, at the age of 90, Fred was called home to join his heavenly father. On Aug. 22, 1931, he was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Thomas Henry and Ruth Emma Perou. He married Evelyn Lamb on July 12, 1955 and was happily married for 66 years.
Fred bravely served with the US Army for six years. As an upholsterer he worked at Lee’s Upholstery and with Goodwill Industries Upholstery where he worked for many years until he retired. Camping, woodworking, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his children and grandchildren were some of his favorite pastimes. Fred enjoyed many adventures with his family on their motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Perou of the home; two sons: Mike Perou and his wife Crystal of Indiahoma; Kenny Perou and his wife Carol of Elgin; daughters: Patrika Renschen and her husband Heith of Lawton; Kendra Chavez and her husband Paul of Salt Lake City, Utah; 12 grandchildren: Todd Perou, Robby Gaskill, Beverly Hutchinson, Alana Jones, Faith Renschen, Hagen Renschen, Ally Jones, Julian Chavez, Hank Renschen, Liza Chavez, Elizabeth Renschen, and Hannah Renschen; four great-grandchildren: Jordan Hutchinson, Cameron Hutchinson, Hunter Hutchinson, and Sydney Hutchinson; and two siblings: sister Patricia Tow and brother Robert Perou.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ruth Perou, father and mother-in-law Alvin and Rosie Lamb, sister, Ruth Kirkpatrick and brother Thomas Perou.
Graveside services will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, with Father John Paul Lewis officiating.