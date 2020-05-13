Private family funeral service for Samuel Carol Dickson, age 84, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Dale Turner, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Rogers Cemetery, west of Snyder, Oklahoma, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Dickson passed away on Monday evening, May 11, 2020 in a Lawton hospital.
Samuel Carol Dickson was born on September 9, 1935 in Tipton, Oklahoma to Samuel W. and Frances (Rogers) Dickson. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1956. He was honored to have served in the 77th Army Band where he played the tuba. On December 16, 1960, he was united in marriage to Linda Freeland in Frederick. He worked as a machinist and welder for Brantley Manufacturing, Dallas Aeromotive, Cooper Aeromotive and Aviall Aviation all in Frederick. He was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Grandfield where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife Linda of the home; one son, Mike Dickson and his wife Vicki of Allen, Texas; two daughters, Lisa Barker and her husband Art of Anadarko, Oklahoma and Dena Dickson and her partner Belinda of Richmond, Virginia; five grandchildren, Ryan Dickson and his wife Megan of Denison, Texas, Jenna McWethy and her husband Mitch of Wylie, Texas, Lee Barker and his wife Kyli of Anadarko, Oklahoma; Carley Roush of Radford, Virginia and Nicholas Roush of Blacksburg, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Khloe and Mason Barker, Myles Dickson and Graham McWethy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Armenta Richardson.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, no more than 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Mr. Dickson may be viewed on Wednesday, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. and then on Thursday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Mrs. Dickson will receive friends and family at the funeral home.