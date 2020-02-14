Sammie Oneal Collins was born March 28, 1949 to Giles and Rebecca Collins, he was number 11 of 14 their children. Sammie grew up in Houston, Texas. Sammie joined Pleasant Green Baptist Church at an early age. At the age of 19, he was drafted into the United States Army. During his time in the Army, he served one year in Vietnam and was then transferred back to Oklahoma. While in Oklahoma, he met and married Beverly Ann Pittman on September 22, 1971. Some of his awards while serving in the US Army include The Bronze Star, The Army Air Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Drill Sergeant Badge.
As a retiree Sammie volunteered for several organizations where he received the Presidents Volunteer Award and the Volunteer of the year for Lawton Outpatient Clinic. Sammie was a volunteer driver for disabled American Veterans with over 150,000 miles. Sammie was a sincere, dedicated, and caring person who put others first by helping people in need as an individual and through his church. While residing in Lawton, Sammie joined Northside Baptist Church where he was a faithful member until his death.
Sammie was preceded in death by his loving wife Beverly, his parents Giles & Rebecca Collins, 5 siblings, one brother, Gyles Collins, and 4 sisters Rebecca Green, Mildred Wanza, Corean Banks and Julia Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memories, 8 siblings, Lillian Prather, Leola Mitchell, Hubert Collins, Eddie Collins (Mary), Willie Collins (Brenda), Betty Jackson, Winnie Waller and Debra Love, a daughter, Eugenia Sanders, one son Karanga Oliver, 6 grandchildren, Tiara Pittman, Beverly Lowe, Octavia Lowe, Natalie Lowe, Phillip Lowe, Kierra Reed, 13 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.