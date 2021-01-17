Graveside funeral service for Samantha Valverde will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Post Cemetery with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor, Cameron Baptist Church, officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Samantha Valverde died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 51. She was born Nov. 30, 1969, in Ansbach, Germany, to Edward and Elsa A. Valverde. She grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Eisenhower High School. She also attended the Robert E. Greiner School for the Handicapped. She loved to participate in the Special Olympics and was awarded many medals for swimming and bowling.
She enjoyed listening to Christian music, watching professional wrestling and rides in the car. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church.
She is survived by her stepmother, Ingeborg Valverde, of the home; sisters, Donna Valverde Flores and husband Keith and Linda Jeffries; three stepbrothers: Gerald Riley, David Riley and Mike Riley; and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Her parents preceded her in death.
