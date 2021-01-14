Funeral arrangements for Samantha Valverde are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Samantha Valverde died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 51.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements for Samantha Valverde are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Samantha Valverde died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 51.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.