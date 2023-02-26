ALTUS — Sally Diane Allgood passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, after living a glorious and wonderful life.
Diane was born (on June 17, 1944) and raised in Altus, Oklahoma. Later she traveled the world as a United States Air Force officer’s wife, before returning to Altus in 1985. She went to the University of Oklahoma, earning her undergraduate degree in education and then eventually earning her Master’s degree from Central State University. Diane proudly served as a special education teacher for well over 20 years, mostly in the junior high ranks. She was an extraordinary teacher and academic, including writing special education curriculum for school districts in Texas and Oklahoma. Diane is remembered for truly caring about her students, no matter background or heritage.
As a wife of Lt. Colonel Ron Allgood, she and her family were stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas, Hampton, Virginia, Weathersford, England, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Fort Worth, Texas, Austin, Texas, and finally in Altus, Oklahoma. Wherever they moved, Diane always picked to teach at school districts that were struggling both culturally and financially. She had a true servant’s heart. Diane Smith met Ron when she a freshman at Altus High School.
They continuously dated until on Aug. 1, 1964, they married. They married in Altus, Oklahoma. Diane loved Ron dearly and they enjoyed traveling all over the world as a hobby. Their favorite places to travel to were Carmel, California, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Their favorite mode of travel in the United States was driving, taking weeks to see the unique locales.
Diane was a gifted artist, landscaper, cook, and volunteer. She was a member of Aldonian Club of Altus, volunteered for United Way, was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and stayed involved with the Altus High School Class of 1962 and other non-profits. Her yard work and flower beds won awards over the years. Further, Diane created artwork in many forms, and also mentored young artists including volunteering for the Oklahoma Art Institute at Quartz Mountain. And no New York Times crossword puzzle was unsolvable for Diane.
She was very active socially, participating in many functions and activities, including a dance troupe well into her 60s. She had a group of very close friends from all of her stops during the years, but none closer than her school friends and later her friends in Altus.
Nothing was as important to her than her daughter Whitney and son John R. She had two granddaughters Jordan Allgood (26) and Jillian Allgood (20). Diane relished on doting on her granddaughters, showering them hugs and kisses, spending time with them on trips, showing them the inside out of fashion and etiquette, and swimming with them in her pool. Diane’s favorite time with the granddaughters was Christmas as she opened up her beautifully decorated home for the holidays.
Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Allgood; parents, Leon Smith and Margaret Smith; and Uncle Paul Smith.
She is survived by son John R. Allgood II, Philadelphia, PA; daughter Whitney Allgood, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and brother-in-law Richard Allgood, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She has two granddaughters: Jordan Allgood, Denver, Colorado, and Jillian Allgood, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Diane is also survived by her niece and nephews: Becky Allgood, Colorado Springs, Colorado, John William Allgood, Dallas, Texas, Ace Allgood, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Brad Allgood, Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Centennial Chapel within Altus City Cemetery, Altus, Oklahoma.
Services have been entrusted to Lowell — Tims Funeral Home and Crematory, Altus, Oklahoma.