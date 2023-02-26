ALTUS — Sally Diane Allgood passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, after living a glorious and wonderful life.

Diane was born (on June 17, 1944) and raised in Altus, Oklahoma. Later she traveled the world as a United States Air Force officer’s wife, before returning to Altus in 1985. She went to the University of Oklahoma, earning her undergraduate degree in education and then eventually earning her Master’s degree from Central State University. Diane proudly served as a special education teacher for well over 20 years, mostly in the junior high ranks. She was an extraordinary teacher and academic, including writing special education curriculum for school districts in Texas and Oklahoma. Diane is remembered for truly caring about her students, no matter background or heritage.

