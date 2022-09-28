Sally Ann (Williams) Edgerly was born Nov. 16, 1934 in Detroit, MI, to James Williams and Mabel (Lindseau) Williams. She passed on Sept. 16, 2022 in Lawton. Sally married Granville “Bud” Coleman and together they had three sons: John “James”, Ron and Craig. Sally later married Carmel Said. They remained good friends until his death in 2010. Sally married Verle Edgerly in 2005 and relocated to Lawton. There they worked a lot with youth at their church and led them in Bible Trivia. Sally was a seamstress throughout her life and helped in the office at the family business, Williams Refrigeration in Detroit, MI. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading scripture, volunteering with and teaching kids in Bible school, and playing Skip-Bo.
She leaves behind sons Ron, Craig and wife Debbie, and numerous grandchildren: Primo, Mabel Beth, Crysta and Willow, Rachael, Christie, Ashley, Lindsay, Ronnie, Kimberly, Joey, and several great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind brothers: Bob and Jim, and nieces and nephews.
Sally was predeceased by her parents, husband Verle, granddaughter Ashley, and son John.
Per her request, there will be no service.
Special thanks to Traditions Home Health staff, Comanche County Memorial Hospital staff, and Becker-Rabon Funeral Home for all their help and care with Sally.