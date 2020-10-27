Celebration of Life service for Sally Ann Paxton will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at First Baptist East in Lawton with Rev. Doug Passmore officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sally Ann Paxton, 82, of Lawton, Oklahoma, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Sally was born to Eulas and Dorothy Sandidge in Binghamton, New York, on September 5, 1938. She lived in Vestal, New York with her parents and two sisters until 1954, and moved to Candor, New York where she graduated from Candor High School in 1956. Sally started college in the fall of 1956 and attended SUNY Oneonta college for four years graduating with a degree in Home Economics in May of 1960. She worked for a year after college in Owego, where she taught Home Economics at the area high school. She left in December in 1961, flew to Chicago, and then due to a snow storm had to catch a train to Minot, North Dakota, where she was reunited with her fiancé, Warren Paxton, who was serving in the Air Force as a B-52 pilot. They married on Christmas Eve, 1961 and were married for almost 60 years.
All three of their children were born in Minot, North Dakota, her family meant everything to her, and she was a loving and shining example to them and everyone who knew her. Her mom title went beyond her children both in California and Oklahoma. Military assignments sent the family to Goldsboro, North Carolina and Merced, California.
During her time in Merced, she served as president of Protestant Women of the Chapel, and also started the Castle Chapel Christian Camping Club, which meant many weekends and summers packing up the trailer and heading to scenic camp grounds. They retired from military life after 22 years and moved to Lawton, Oklahoma to start their next chapter.
After moving to Oklahoma, she took on many different roles. She taught in the Lawton Christian School for several years and positively impacted her students. As a member of First Baptist East, she taught the College and Career Class, was a choir member, and participated on prayer teams, evangelistic teams, Bible studies, and went on mission trips. Also, she volunteered working with the Friendship Internationals and the Pregnancy Resource Center. She and her husband opened up their home to many young people in need of a place to stay to include family friends’ children, unwed mothers, and international exchange students. She was active in the Republican Party, and went up many times to the Oklahoma State Capitol for Rose Day, giving roses to senators and representatives in support of pro-life legislation. She also worked many elections. She loved to open up the family home to others whether it was for fun and fellowship. Bible study, prayer, dinner or holiday parties. She enjoyed being in the great outdoors, going to the Wichita Mountains (once completing the challenge of climbing Mt. Scott), and traveling to see God’s beautiful creation. She carried a camera with her often as she loved to take pictures of her family, friends, beautiful scenery and wild animals. She enjoyed listening to music, especially if it involved her daughter-in-laws and grandkids. She also loved to dance to all types of music. She enjoyed going back to visit her home state to visit family, and also traveled often to visit her kids and grandkids to spend time with them. One of the couple’s favorite travel destinations was Branson, and they enjoyed time with family and friends. She was a prayer warrior, and was not afraid to share Jesus with anyone she came in contact with. She gave selflessly to show God’s love to people. A thought from her daughter, Robin Allen, is also a quote by Abraham Lincoln which he said about his own mother. “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” Sally had a fun loving spirit and enjoyed picking on people. But, it was all in a fun and loving way, which made people laugh and smile. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Warren of the home; her three children, son, Ken Paxton, and daughter-in-law, Angela Paxton, of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Robin Allen, and son-in-law, Corey Allen, of Joshua, Texas; son, Keith Paxton, and daughter-in-law, Dina Paxton of Lawton, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Tucker Paxton, of San Francisco, California, Lieutenant Abigail Paxton, Las Vegas, Nevada, Madison Paxton Hayworth and her husband Lieutenant Daniel Hayworth, U.S. Army, Killeen, Texas, Katie Paxton, McKinney, Texas, Seth Allen of Joshua, Texas, Asher Allen of U.S. Navy in California, Levi Allen of Joshua, Texas, Samuel Allen of Joshua, Texas, Zoey Allen of Joshua, Texas, Ty Allen of Joshua, Texas, Victoria Allen of Joshua, Texas and Cyrus Allen of Joshua, Texas; three great grandchildren , Laila, Maggie, and Olivia; sisters Georgia Westgate and brother-in-law Roger Westgate of Candor, New York and Joyce Snow of Holland, Michigan; and, many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Eulas and Dorothy Sandidge, and brother-in-law, David Snow.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Pregnancy Resource Center, 319 SW C Ave, Lawton, OK 73501
