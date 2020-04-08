Private family funeral service for S.A. Jackson will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 in First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Marlow City Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Viewing for friends will be from 9 am – 9 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the Facebook livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com, by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page or the livestream at www.firstbaptisteast.com
Solon Andrew (S.A.) Jackson, age 86, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 with his three boys by his side. S.A. was born east of Lawton on May 16, 1933. He was the son of the late Vernon and Irene Jackson. He graduated from Marlow High School in 1951. He played football, basketball and ran track. He was also the Senior Class President. He married his high school sweetheart, Bessie Jo Puckett, on October 20, 1952 in Marlow. They were married 60 years when she passed away in November of 2012.
They moved to Lawton in 1952. He worked for Katy Kay Meat Packing Company and Knox Jensen Dodge before going to work at Fort Sill as an aircraft mechanic for Spartan A/O Corporation. He transferred to Fort Rucker, Alabama for three years. He moved to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas as a master aircraft mechanic. He transferred back to Fort Sill as an aircraft inspector for Civil Service and retired after 14 years.
He opened Jackson’s Laundromat on south Sheridan Road in 1959 and together with his wife built a business that he continued to operate until his retirement in 2016. He also had a car wash and storage buildings. He bred and raced quarter and paint horses for many years at Ruidoso, New Mexico, with his good friend Dick Red Elk. He also raised beef cattle for many years.
In his 70s he bought a Harley-Davidson and rode to several states with his buddy Tony Wright. He and his boys had lunch together every Tuesday and went to the farm so he could show off his cows. His favorite thing to tell people was that he was the boys’ older brother.
He was a member of First Baptist East and a past member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Alexandra Jackson, Ronnie and Paula Jackson and Rodney and Lorri Jackson; fifteen grandchildren, Katy Jackson Seeley and Shawn, Andy Jackson, Kelly Jackson-Reavis, Brett Jackson and Vickie, Mindy Doolin and John, Lindsey Jackson and Flora, Leigh Marteney and Mike, Beth Jakubiszyn and Chris, Nathan Jackson and Mollie Milan, Jenna Jackson and Michael Elam, Crystal Nicholas and Mike, Megan Roloff and Joseph, Mark Fields and Dion, Michael Fields and Harley and Dalton Fields and Sierra Blevins; 29 great grandchildren, Lexy, Jax, Ryan, Reid, Ryker, Caleb, Cole, Braedon, Jace, Tynlee, Jagger, Jaston, Paisley, Jessie, Jackson, Colin, Hunter, Jacob, Joey, Austin, Gage, Carlee, Chase, Matthew, Carter, Easton, Wyatt, Conner and Kendall.
His parents, his brother, Harold, and his sister, Idarene, preceded him in death.