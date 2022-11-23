Memorial service for Ryan Gwaltney will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ryan Gwaltney, 40, of Lawton passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lawton. He was born July 15, 1982, in Lawton to Rick and Carmen (Ontiveros) Gwaltney. He began clogging with the KK Kickers from 1992 until 1996. Ryan graduated from Eisenhower High School where he played the clarinet in the marching band. Ryan was an artist who loved painting, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and gardening, holidays, and especially loved cooking for his children when they were home. Ryan was well known for his love of Halloween and loved to dress in costume as well as making costumes for others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his two children: PO Haylie Elisabeth Gwaltney, United States Navy, Washington, and Devin Lane Gwaltney of Topeka, Kansas; his parents, Rick and Carmen Gwaltney of Lawton; his sister, Kimberly Slick and husband Brendan of Virginia and his bestie, Jackie Silvers of Lawton.
Ryan was preceded in death by his brother Michael Aaron Gwaltney and his grandparents, Joyce and Pete Ontiveros and Colleen and Bill Gwaltney.